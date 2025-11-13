Anti-dumping duty to protect domestic steel industry: ISA

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of hot rolled steel coils from Vietnam is a much-needed step to protect domestic industry, said Indian Steel Association (ISA) on Thursday.

The government has imposed an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on imports of hot rolled flat steel products from Vietnam for five years. The imposition of the duty was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of hot rolled steel coils from Vietnam is a timely and much-needed step for the domestic steel industry, ISA President Naveen Jindal said.

"With huge investments underway to advance the Government of India's vision of strengthening manufacturing and achieving self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, this measure will curb unfair trade practices, safeguard national capacity, and reinforce a competitive and resilient steel sector," the industry leader said.

As per a market research firm, imports of steel stood at 4.90 million tonnes in April-September FY26, with Vietnam contributing 13 per cent.

At 0.64 MT, the imports from Vietnam were 17 per cent higher year-on-year. PTI ABI ABI SHW