Anti-trust lawsuit against Natco Pharma over generic cancer drug dismissed in US

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Natco Pharma on Thursday said anti-trust claims against it regarding a generic cancer treatment drug in the US have been dismissed.

In September this year, the company had stated that along with Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and others, it had been named defendants by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company, D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc, regarding anti-cancer treatment medication Pomalidomide.

"The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc and Natco Pharma Ltd from the case. All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed," Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Breckenridge is the ANDA (Abbreviated New Drug Application) holder and front-end marketing partner for the Pomalidomide capsules generic product in the US, it added.

Natco's Pomalidomide capsules generic product has not yet launched in the US, the company said. PTI RKL TRB