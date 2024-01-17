Antunes-Nadi Tamil Nadu manufacturing plant to go on stream soon

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) US-based foodservice equipment and automation solutions manufacturer Antunes would soon inaugurate its new manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, set up in association with NADI Group, a top official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The 43,000 sq ft production unit located at Ponneri, near Chennai would allow the company to localise the current product offerings and to manufacture additional products for the company.

The Illinois-based firm manufactures food service equipment that is used in more than 150 countries and serves over 500 restaurants.

"We were very strategic with the expansion of Antunes-Nadi in India. The Chennai location provides access to shipping ports to help us better support our regional customers," company Managing Director Daniel Schmidt (International Business) said.

"Chennai also has a hardworking workforce to help support our growth initiatives," he told reporters here.

Antunes CEO Glenn Bullock said, "We are grateful for our partnerships with the Nadi group and the Chennai team who helped make this possible." "Antunes Chennai would provide an assurance of resiliency in our supply chain," he added. PTI VIJ ROH