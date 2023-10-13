Anubhav Sinha to converse with Faridoon Shahryar at MIT, Boston on October 15 about his illustrious journey

In a groundbreaking event set to unfold at the prestigious MIT University in Boston, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is poised to engage in an enlightening conversation with renowned journalist Faridoon Shahryar. The anticipated dialogue, part of the 'Jashn-e-Tehzeeb' celebration during Sir Syed Day at MIT, promises rare insights into Sinha's evolution as a writer and filmmaker.

Advertisment

"I have ceased to manipulate writing. I have abandoned crafting films to please the audience. Now, I create films that resonate with my heart," Anubhav Sinha revealed in an exclusive interview with Faridoon Shahryar a few years ago, setting the stage for what is expected to be a candid exploration of his artistic journey.

Organized by visionaries Dr. Arshad Siddiqui, President and CEO of Paraza Pharma, Mr. Syed Ali Rizvi, President and Founder of REsolv Education and Training Programs, and Dr. Mohsin Syed, Founder and CEO of Symbian Health, the historic fireside chat is a testament to their commitment to fostering intellectual exchange. This event, scheduled for October 15 shall attract students and cerebral personalities from MIT, Harvard, BU, Northeastern, Tufts, Suffolk, Brandeis, UMASS, and beyond.

As Anubhav Sinha will share his profound perspectives on filmmaking and storytelling, 'Jashn-e-Tehzeeb' at MIT University stands as a beacon of cultural celebration and intellectual exchange. It is also important to note that the conversation is conducted by Faridoon Shahryar, one of the finest journalists from India in the recent times who also happens to share a fantastic bond with Mr Sinha.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR