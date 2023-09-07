Anupam Rasayan appoints Gopal Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Specialty chemicals manufacturer Anupam Rasayan India on Thursday said it has appointed Gopal Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effective from September 11.

Prior to this role, Agrawal, a chartered accountant, was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking business at Edelweiss.

"With his extensive experience and a proven track record in the financial and industrial sectors, we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation," Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said in a statement. PTI SM SHW