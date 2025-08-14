Anupam Rasayan posts nearly 4-fold jump in Q1 net profit

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has posted nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 48.45 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on robust income.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 12.21 crore in the year-ago period, according to a late-night regulatory filing.

Total revenue increased sharply by 89 per cent to Rs 490.73 crore during the quarter ended June 2025 from Rs 260.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses also rose to Rs 427.88 crore from Rs 244 crore in the said period.

Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said during Q1 of FY26, total exports accounted for 58 per cent of the total revenue from operations.

With the two new agreements signed with Japanese and US-based multinational companies, the company's order book now stands at Rs 14,646 crore, reflecting the strong growth momentum.

"We strongly believe that the sectoral trends are in our favour, and we are witnessing a clear resurgence in growth. Our pharma and polymer businesses are performing well, coupled with a recovery in the agrochemical segment." The USA and Japan markets have shown encouraging trends for Anupam Rasayan, he added. PTI LUX DR DR