Anupam Rasayan Q1 net profit falls 76.63 pc to Rs 12.21 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 76.63 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.21 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal on lower income.

The net profit stood at Rs 52.2 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from the operations declined to Rs 254.19 crore during the April-June period of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 386.39 crore in the year-ago period.

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 244.04 crore against Rs 321.46 crore in the period under review.

Its managing director Anand Desai said, "The agro-chemical industry is facing significant headwinds since last year. We anticipate this trend to persist until the end of H1 FY25, after which we expect demand to strengthen".

The ramping up of the polymer and pharma segment is also expected to bring back revenue growth from the second half of FY25, he said.

"We expect this number to normalise as the volume picks up in the later half of the year," he added.

The company expects all its plants to be commercialised this year. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL