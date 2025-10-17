New Delhi: Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India on Friday posted an 87 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 57.2 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on robust income.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 30.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue rose two-and-half fold to Rs 739.2 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 295.9 crore in the year-ago period.

"For the first half of FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,229 crore, registering a robust 122 per cent YoY growth," Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said.

Within just six months of this financial year, the company has already surpassed the total revenue of FY25, demonstrating the resilience of the business model, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence, he said in a statement.

The company's subsidiary firm Tanfac Industries also delivered a strong performance during H1 FY26, reporting revenue of Rs 345 crore, marking a 67 per cent year-on-year growth.