Anupam Rasayan Q3 net profit rises 12 pc on higher revenue

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Anupam Rasayan India on Saturday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore for the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 54.21 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total revenue rose 31.35 per cent to Rs 512.44 crore during the October-December quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 390.14 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 454.59 crore against Rs 327 crore in the said period.

Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said the company has demonstrated a continued growth momentum.

"A significant strategic development during the period has been the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Jayhawk Fine Chemicals Corporation in the United States," he said.

This acquisition strengthens the company's global footprint, enhances capabilities in advanced custom synthesis, and deepens access to regulated markets and innovator customers in North America, he added.