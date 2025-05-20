Any Turkish firm found associated with metro projects in MP will lose contract: Minister

Indore, May 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday that he has instructed officials that if any Turkish company is found associated with metro projects of Indore and Bhopal, then its contract should be cancelled.

"We had received a complaint that a Turkish company has got a contract related to the system of issuing tickets to passengers in metro projects of Indore and Bhopal. We have instructed officials that if this company is from Turkiye, then we should not get work done from such a company," he told reporters in Indore.

Vijayvargiya did not mention the name of the company, but said this was a sensitive issue.

"We have told officials that if this company is indeed from Turkiye, then the work given to him should be taken back from it and its contract should be cancelled," he asserted.

Without taking any name, Vijayvargiya said a country that supports a nation conspiring against India should not be forgiven.

After India launched 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK and outbreak of subsequent hostilities, Turkiye publicly supported Islamabad. PTI HWP MAS RSY