AP Chambers, ICC ink deal to promote state interests at national level

Vijayawada, Oct 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to promote its interests at the national level and attract investments into the state.

AP Chambers president P Bhaskar observed that ICC works closely with the Central government and also has offices in 30 countries, which could enable bilateral trade.

"AP Chambers is a state-level body whereas ICC is a national-level body. We take state-level issues to the state government here while they (ICC) work closely with the Centre," Bhaskar told PTI, adding that cooperation at that level is beneficial.

According to Bhaskar, AP Chambers works for the promotion of industries in the state using ICC's services at all India level.

Further, he noted that the cooperation between the two entities also enables the promotion of businesses from the southern state overseas, and also address Andhra Pradesh issues effectively at the Centre.

Besides the agreement, former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, ICC president Ameya Prabhu and its director general Rajeev Singh participated in an interactive session focusing on MSMEs. PTI STH KH