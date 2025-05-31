Aparna Constructions to invest over Rs 2,200 cr to build new luxury housing project in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Realty firm Aparna Constructions and Estates will invest over Rs 2,200 crore to develop a new luxury housing project in Hyderabad.

In a statement on Saturday, Aparna Constructions and Estates said it has launched a new project 'Aparna Moonstone' within its integrated township, Aparna Deccan Town, which is located in Gopanpally-Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

This new housing project will be developed "with an estimated investment of Rs 2,525 crore", it said.

The company will develop a total of 2,088 apartments in this project, spread over a 22.28-acre land parcel.

"Hyderabad continues to grow as a global economic and innovation hub, and this is inspiring a transition towards luxury living.

"Rooted in our legacy of quality and innovation, Aparna Constructions has been well positioned to curate projects aligned with the evolving expectations of modern consumers," S S Reddy, Managing Director, Aparna Constructions and Estates, said.

Established in 1996, Aparna Constructions and Estates is a Rs 4,500 crore company. It has a current portfolio of 83 projects, of which 72 are residential properties and 11 are commercial and retail spaces across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. PTI MJH DRR