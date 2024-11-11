Aparna Constructions to invest Rs 2,851cr in 1st phase of 123-acre township

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Realty firm Aparna Constructions and Estates Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 2,851 crore in the first phase of its new 123-acre township in Hyderabad.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it will develop a township 'Aparna Deccan Town' located at Gopanpally, Hyderabad.

"This landmark township represents an ambitious foray into the ultra-luxury residential market, supported by a substantial investment of Rs 2,851 crore for the first phase of Aparna Deccan Town," it added.

The township comprises high-rise apartment communities and a gated community of 99 independent premium bungalows.

Aparna Constructions, a division of the Aparna Group, is one of the largest real estate developers and the only backward-integrated developer in South India.

A Rs 3,500 crore company, Aparna Constructions has a current portfolio of 82 projects, of which 71 are residential properties and 11 are commercial and retail spaces across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL