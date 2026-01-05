Apax Partners to buy minority stake in iD Fresh Food

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Private equity advisory firm Apax Partners LLP on Monday said it will acquire a minority stake in ready-to-cook food brand iD Fresh.

The stake will be acquired from the existing shareholders Premji Invest and TPG NewQuest, both of which will remain investors in iD Fresh Food, the company statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, it said.

"The Apax Funds’ investment will allow us to accelerate growth, build capacity, broaden our product range, and scale into more cities and markets," iD Fresh co-founder and CEO P C Musthafa said.

Founded in 2005, Bengaluru-based iD Fresh Food focuses on ready-to-cook food items, including idli/dosa batter, to local retailers and Indian flatbreads.

The company has its presence in more than 50 cities across India and the Gulf, employing nearly 2,400 people. PTI LUX DRR