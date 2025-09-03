APD to undertake field assessments to prepare report on crop damage in J-K

Jammu, Sep 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department (APD) would undertake immediate field assessments in the flood and landslide hit areas to prepare a comprehensive loss report, an official spokesperson said.

Additional Chief Secretary, APD, Shailendra Kumar, assured that every possible step will be taken to safeguard the interests of the farming community and strengthen agricultural sector across the Union Territory.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the extent of crop damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rainfall and landslides across Jammu & Kashmir, Kumar directed the department to undertake immediate field assessments in affected areas and prepare comprehensive loss reports.

He emphasised the urgent need to mobilise technical teams for on-ground support, ensure timely distribution of seeds and critical inputs where necessary, and extend advisory services to farmers on crop restoration measures.

He also urged scientists from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) to work in close coordination with the agriculture department to provide scientific solutions, including the introduction of short-duration crop varieties in severely affected regions. PTI TAS TRB