Apeda giving non-financial support to IREF rice event, says Commerce Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Monday clarified that the two-day Bharat International Rice Conference is being organised here by a private body IREF and the government is only giving non-financial support to the event.

The clarification is important as certain allegations have been made against national President of Indian Rice Exporters' Federation (IREF) Prem Garg.

"With respect to specific allegations made against the national President of the IREF, or about the operations of the IREF, in a section of the press, the Department (of commerce) cannot comment on the matter as it is a private affair of the individual and a private trade body," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the government regularly engages with all stakeholders in every economic sector to ensure participatory decision-making and trade promotion.

Rice is the foremost agri-export of India, with exports in 2024-25 at about USD 12.95 billion and India is also projected to be the largest producer of rice in the world.

"In view of the importance of the sector, the Department along with other stakeholder line Ministries/departments are extending non-financial support to the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC), 2025," it said.

The BIRC is scheduled to be held at the Bharat Mandapam on 30-31 October 2025.

It is being organised by the IREF, a private trade body in the rice sector, having amongst it's membership, exporters of rice sector and other stakeholders engaged in the rice ecosystem, the ministry said adding the department of Commerce does not have any role in the appointment of the members and president of the IREF.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is giving support to the event in the form of getting on board relevant line ministries in the conference to ensure a holistic and coordinated action towards expansion and promotion of rice exports.

The entire expenditure of the event in terms of making all logistic arrangements, including booking of venue, hosting of buyers (travel fare, accommodation) is being borne by the IREF and its other co-partners through its own funds or from private sponsorships, it said.