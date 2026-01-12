APEDA opens office in Raipur to promote agri exports from Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Monday said it has opened a regional office in Raipur, Chhattisgarh to promote exports of agricultural items and processed food from the state.

Chhattisgarh offers significant export potential across a wide range of products.

These include premium non-basmati rice varieties and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products such as Jeeraphool Rice and Nagri Dubraj Rice, it said.

The state also produces a variety of fruits and vegetables including guava, banana, dragon fruit, jackfruit, custard apple, tomato and cucumber, along with important minor forest produce such as mahua, tamarind, herbal and medicinal plants, providing strong opportunities to expand its presence in global markets, it added.

"In a significant step towards positioning Chhattisgarh as a major hub for agricultural and processed food exports, the Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) was inaugurated at Raipur," it said.

The APEDA said the new office will facilitate farmers, producer groups, cooperatives and exporters by providing services such as export registration, advisory support, market intelligence, certification assistance, export facilitation, infrastructure development and market linkage support. PTI RR ANU ANU