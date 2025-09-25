APEDA registration for non-basmati rice exports aimed at more control on shipments: Stakeholders

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) India’s decision to make prior registration with APEDA mandatory for non-basmati rice exports will enable the government to have greater control over shipments, but it will not have any immediate impact on trade apart from adding a minimal cost, stakeholders said on Thursday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) promotes exports of agri-products like rice, fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy, and develops markets and infrastructure.

“This is just an additional procedure and will not impact exports. The cost is minimal, but the advantage for the government is that they can regulate non-basmati shipments in the future, as they already do for basmati,” Ricevilla Group CEO Suraj Agarwal told PTI.

As per a DGFT notification on Wednesday, non-basmati rice exports will now require registration of contracts with the APEDA.

The process mirrors that of basmati rice exports, with a nominal fee of Rs 8 per metric tonne and registration certificates being issued online.

According to industry sources, the step has been introduced to strengthen monitoring of export volumes and to develop a rice trade promotion fund.

Agarwal believes that the move reflects the government’s intent to keep a tighter watch on a commodity that forms a significant part of India’s overall rice shipments.

India is the world's largest rice exporter, and the move will help the government adopt a more calibrated approach for both basmati and non-basmati rice exports, he added.