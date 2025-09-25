APEDA registration of non-basmati rice exports to bring transparency in export policy: IREF

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Rice exporters body IREF on Thursday welcomed the government decision to make it mandatory to register contracts for shipments of non-basmati rice with APEDA, saying this will bring transparency and uniformity in the export policy.

On Wednesday, the government notified that exports of non-basmati rice will be permitted only after registration with the commerce ministry's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Exporters Federation (IREF) said, it is a landmark decision that brings non-Basmati rice under the same framework as Basmati rice, which for years has required registration of export contracts.

The move will result in introducing uniformity, transparency, and accountability in India's rice export policy.

"Non-Basmati rice has historically been a politically sensitive commodity, subject to frequent restrictions and sudden policy changes. In the past, these abrupt interventions disrupted trade and caused major losses for exporters who had already signed contracts with overseas buyers, as transitional relaxations were seldom sufficient to cover the entire industry," the association said.

By introducing mandatory registration of contracts with APEDA, Garg said the government will now have better visibility into export commitments, enabling more transparent monitoring.

"This is expected to protect the interests of exporters while simultaneously safeguarding domestic priorities," it said.

A nominal fee of Rs 8 per tonne has also been introduced for contract registration.

APEDA is an arm of the commerce ministry that deals with agri exports-related issues.

"Export policy of Non-Basmati Rice has been amended by incorporating an additional policy condition to the extent that export of Non-Basmati Rice shall be permitted only upon registration of contracts with the APEDA," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had said in a notification.

The country's rice exports rose 6.4 per cent to USD 4.7 billion during the April-August period of this fiscal year. PTI MJH DRR