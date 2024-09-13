APEDA signs MoU with LuLu Group to promote Indian organic products globally

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm APEDA on Friday said it has inked a pact with LuLu Group International to promote Indian organic products globally.

The group is a leading retail chain in the Middle East.

As part of the agreement, LuLu Group will showcase a wide range of certified Indian organic products in its stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

APEDA will support these efforts by facilitating connections between organic growers in India including Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) and cooperatives and LuLu Group.

"This will ensure that Indian organic products reach a wider global audience," it said.