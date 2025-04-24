Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels to acquire 90pc stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire a 90 per cent stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd from its existing shareholders for cash consideration of nearly Rs 210 crore.

The company, which runs a chain of hospitality properties under the flagship Park brand, said in a regulatory filing that it has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding for the acquisition of a 90 per cent stake in Zillion Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd (ZHRPL) from its existing shareholders -- Handa and Nair family shareholders.

The price at which the shares are acquired is Rs 2,092,500,000, it added.

Consequent to the acquisition, ZHRPL which is in the business of owning and operating the Z Luxury Residences, including 62 service residences and food and beverage facilities in Maharashtra, will become a subsidiary of the company, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels said.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is "as may be agreed between the parties", the filing said. PTI RKL DR