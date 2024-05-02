Apex auditors of India, Nepal sign MoU to enhance collaboration

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Apex auditors of India and Nepal have signed an initial agreement to establish a platform for the capacity development and exchange of knowledge among auditing professionals.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect with Toyam Raya, Auditor General of Nepal.

The agreement aims to enhance collaboration and the exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), the CAG said in a statement on Thursday.

"Through this MoU, a platform will be established for the capacity development and exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals and technical teams through collaboration in training programs and mutual assistance in conducting audits," it said.

Murmu also called on Prime Minsiter of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal and briefed him about the cooperation between the SAIs of India and Nepal and the MoU signed in the field of public sector audit.

The CAG apprised the Prime Minister that SAI of India has always been one of the first government organisations to adopt new technology in its working model.

Murmu also called on finance minister of Nepal Barsaman Pun highlighting the close partnership between the SAIs of India and Nepal, saying that it adds "yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship", the CAG said.

He also met the Chairman of Public Account Committee of Nepal Parliament Rishikesh Pokharel and discussed mutual cooperation in the field of public sector audit.

During the signing ceremony of the MoU, Murmu expressed his confidence in the partnership between the SAI of India and Nepal as this was a reaffirmation of the values and goals that both the institutions have shared over a long period for cementing of the ties that already exist between the two nations.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the SAIs of India and Nepal underscoring a shared commitment to excellence in auditing practices, the CAG statement added. PTI NKD TRB TRB