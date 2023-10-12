APL Apollo ropes in megastar Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Steel products maker APL Apollo on Thursday announced roping in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

Advertisment

The legendary actor will endorse the brand through various media channels, as part of a multi-year partnership, the company said in a statement.

Building on its 30+ years legacy and the Make in India mantra, APL Apollo aims to further strengthen and expand its brand identity across the country with this move, the statement said.

"We proudly welcome (Amitabh) Bachchan as he embodies all the qualities that APL Apollo stands for– excellence, versatility, and timeless quality. We are consistently channelling our efforts to deliver world-class quality, much like Big B and we are confident that this partnership will serve to reinforce our strong presence in the Indian market," Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said.

Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo operates 11 manufacturing facilities at various locations in India with a total capacity of 3.6 million tonne (MT). PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU