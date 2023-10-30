APL Apollo Tubes reports Rs 203 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Steel products maker APL Apollo Tubes has posted around 35 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 202.87 crore for September quarter 2023-24, helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 150.19 crore in the July-September period of 2022-23, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 4,650.01 crore from Rs 3,980.81 crore a year ago.

Expenses were at Rs 4,373.35 crore as against Rs 3,778.55 crore.

Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, APL Apollo operates 11 manufacturing facilities at various locations in India with a total capacity of 3.6 million tonne. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU