APM Terminals flags off block train to Jaipur

Mumbai, Oct 13 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav on Monday announced flagging off a dedicated block train carrying huge general purpose containers from Pipavav Port to Inland Container Depot at Kanakpura in Jaipur for facilitating an industrial solar project.

The cargo, shipped from Malaysia on vessel ONE MARVEL (V-0079W), arrived at Pipavav Port and was transported in a single train movement to Jaipur ICD, it said.

The end-to-end logistics operation was executed in collaboration with Ocean Network Express (India) Pvt Ltd, Fast Forward Logistics India Pvt Ltd, Seven Seas Lines SDN BHD and CONCOR.

"This train movement highlights the strength of our integrated logistics ecosystem. We are happy to have enabled this critical solar energy project delivery, by providing a reliable and efficient end-to-end logistics solution connecting Malaysia to Rajasthan through Pipavav Port," said Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. PTI IAS ANU ANU ANU