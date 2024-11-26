APM Terminals Pipavav signs 25-yr pact with CleanMax to source power

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav, a leading port in Western India, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a 25-year pact with Brookfield-backed CleanMax to source power from a hybrid project.

APM Terminals Pipavav and CleanMax, renewable energy provider for the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector, entered a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a hybrid Wind-Solar Power Project in Gujarat, a statement said.

According to the statement, this strategic alliance represents APM Terminals Pipavav's mission to fulfil its industry-leading commitment to achieve full net-zero status by 2040, as well as to reduce its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 65 per cent by 2030, relative to 2022 levels.

The project features a total capacity of 3.50 MW of wind and 1.06 MWp of solar capacity under the third-party open-access model and was completed in two phases. The first phase, comprising 2 MW wind and 0.50 MWp solar, was implemented in January 2022 and the second phase, with 1.50 MW wind and 0.56 MWp solar, was commissioned in September 2024.

This hybrid energy solution will deliver approximately 54 lakh kWh of electricity annually to APM Terminals Pipavav's port operations in Amreli, Gujarat, helping avoid about 3,822 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually - equivalent to planting over 2.24 lakh trees each year, it said.

Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav (GPPL), said, "The association with CleanMax ensures that we not only meet our renewable energy targets but also contribute meaningfully to India's larger environmental." "By combining wind and solar, we are able to offer continuous power generation and reliability that will enable GPPL to meet their sustainability targets effectively," Kuldeep Jain, Managing Director of CleanMax, said in the statement. PTI KKS KKS SHW