APM Terminals Pipavav signs pact for liquid jetty project

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Private port operator APM Terminals Pipavav on Wednesday announced signing contracts with L&T Geostructure and Van Oord India for a dedicated liquid jetty project at its facility.

The upcoming liquid jetty is expected to significantly boost the port's capabilities in handling diversified cargo, while also improving service reliability and future-proofing operations, APM Terminals Pipavav said.

Beyond infrastructure, the project is poised to generate employment, attract industrial investments, and catalyse regional development around the Pipavav Port corridor, it added.

The company said the contract with L&T Geostructure Pvt Ltd has been signed for the construction of the new liquid jetty and related marine infrastructure while Van Oord India has been roped in for capital dredging and reclamation works required for the project's execution.

"The signing of these strategic contracts is a reflection of our intent to transform investment into impact. With the continued support of the Gujarat Maritime Board, we are advancing infrastructure that not only strengthens the state's maritime capabilities but also fulfils the vision we set forth at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit," said Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav.

A gateway ports for containers, dry bulk cargoes, liquid bulk, and RoRo with connectivity to northwest hinterland through rail and road network, APM Terminals Pipavav's current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEUs of containers, 4-million metric tons of dry bulk. PTI IAS MR