ApMoSys Technologies sets up new office in Chennai

Chennai, Jul 17 (PTI) Information technology service provider ApMoSys Technologies has launched its new office in the city, the second such facility in the southern market, a top official said.

The office would strengthen the global footprint of the Mumbai-based software engineering and testing services company, which has presence in Canada, Muscat, United Arab Emirates.

In a press release, Company Founder and CEO Bibhu Prasad Padhi mentioned that the office in Chennai would cement the commitment to deliver world-class support to the clients.

The local presence in Chennai serves as a hub for ApMoSys Technologies' engineering and technical teams to grow and deliver solutions that enable limitless possibilities for all stakeholders, company Vice-President-Corporate Affairs, Mohan Cherian said. PTI VIJ SS