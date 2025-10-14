Apna.co launches enterprise-grade voice AI platform Blue Machines

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Jobs and careers platform Apna.co on Tuesday announced the launch of an enterprise-grade voice AI platform that enables organisations to deploy multilingual voice AI agents at scale.

The voice AI platform, BlueMachines.ai, is already powering deployments across various industries, including lending, mutual funds, insurance, healthcare, recruitment, and edtech, according to a release.

Within the first 45 days of operations, Blue Machines has already signed over USD 6 million in enterprise contracts.

Blue Machines enables enterprise-grade AI deployments in under a week, compared to the industry average of five to six weeks.

"Blue Machines is growing very rapidly and is a valuable addition to our current set of businesses, which themselves are growing at an impressive 52 per cent year-over-year in 2025," Nirmit Parikh, Founder and Group CEO, said.

Blue Machines is rapidly scaling as an independent business unit, with a dedicated team focused on building a strong global enterprise contract pipeline.

This strategic direction will fuel its growth, enabling the platform to expand its reach and solidify its position as a leader in the global enterprise AI space. PTI DRR SHW