Apna.co signs MoU with MP govt to contribute 1 lakh jobs annually

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh, at the Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit to drive large-scale employment generation and workforce empowerment across the state and generate 1 lakh job opportunities.

The partnership with Directorate of Employment, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment would create 1 lakh job opportunities annually, spanning diverse sectors such as retail, BFSI, IT, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, Apna.co said in a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education, and Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment.

"Through this collaboration, millions of job seekers across Madhya Pradesh will gain free access to a diverse range of job opportunities through Apna," it said.

It further said that the initiative offers a targeted pro bono package for the state’s 38 lakh registered MSMEs. Each MSME will receive Rs 2,000 in credits, which can be used to post one complimentary job listing and access candidate profiles—streamlining the hiring process and enabling businesses to grow and thrive.

"By contributing 1 Lakh job opportunities annually and offering exclusive pro bono benefits to 38 lakh MSMEs, we are set to drive transformative economic growth," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co.

The release further said the Directorate of Employment will support awareness and outreach initiatives through district employment offices, MSME associations, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and digital channels..

The approach aims to ensure maximum access to job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh’s youth., digitally bridging the gap between job seekers and recruiters while leveraging Apna’s AI-powered job matching technology to deliver faster, more relevant opportunities, it said. PTI NKD NKD MR