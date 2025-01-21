apna.co signs pact with Chhattisgarh government to launch Career Portal

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with the Chhattisgarh government to launch a dedicated 'Career Portal' that aims to connect fresh graduates with employers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government's Department of Technical Education (DTE) to launch a dedicated Career Portal, which is set to empower students and fresh graduates across the state by connecting them to over 7 lakh employers and facilitating 1,50,000 jobs annually, apna.co said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on driving employment opportunities across key sectors such as Software Engineering, Admin and IT Support, Sales and Business Development, BFSI, Healthcare, and Hospitality - catering to the evolving demands of Chhattisgarh's job market.

"With this collaboration, we reinforce our commitment to empowering the youth of Chhattisgarh by providing not just immediate job opportunities, but also the long-term resources and tools needed to build sustainable careers.

"By providing access to a dedicated platform that not only connects job seekers with employers but also focuses on skill development and career growth, we aim to build a future-ready workforce," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said. PTI SM SHW