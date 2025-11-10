Apollo 24|7 partners with L’Oréal to bring La Roche-Posay brand to India

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Omni-channel healthcare platform Apollo 24|7 on Monday said it has partnered with L’Oréal to bring skincare brand La Roche-Posay to India.

This collaboration makes La Roche-Posay products accessible to Indian consumers through Apollo's online and offline network, Apollo 24|7 said in a statement.

Apollo HealthCo operates Apollo 24|7 alongside pharmacy retail network Apollo Pharmacy that has over 6,900 stores serving users across over 19,000 pincodes, it said.

"Bringing La Roche-Posay to India aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering world-class healthcare and wellness at every doorstep," Apollo HealthCo CEO Madhivanan Balakrishnan said.

The addition of La Roche-Posay further strengthens Apollo's growing line-up of premium global derma partnerships, extending access to world-class, science-backed skincare solutions across India, the statement said.

L’Oréal India Director, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, Rami Itani said, "Apollo has been an invaluable partner in advancing dermatological beauty in India. After CeraVe's success, introducing La Roche-Posay underscores our shared commitment to giving Indian patients access to the most advanced skincare innovations globally." PTI RKL DR DR