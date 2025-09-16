Apollo AyurVAID, VaYU partner to offer higher education in Ayurveda, Yoga

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) Apollo AyurVAID, a member of Apollo Hospitals Group, on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with US-based Vivekananda Yoga University (VaYU) to offer higher education in Ayurveda, Yoga, and Integrative Medicine.

Apollo AyurVAID and VaYU will co-develop academic programmes, training, upskilling and evidence-based research in integrative medicine, with the opportunity to offer best-in-class clinical internships and fostering outreach opportunities in Ayurveda and Yoga to a global audience, Apollo AyurVAID said in a statement.

VaYU, licensed by the Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education (BPPE), State of California, offers online MS and PhD in Yoga.

This partnership will make globally accessible quality, accredited, continuing education in Yoga, Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine.

"By combining VaYU's expertise in yoga education and research with Apollo AyurVAID's national quality award-winning protocols-driven, precision Ayurveda medical management, we are building a powerful platform that creates new pathways for global learning in Indian health sciences," Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals Founder, MD and CEO Rajiv Vasudevan said.