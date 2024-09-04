Apollo Hospitals comes up with initiative for healthcare research

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday announced the launch of Apollo Research Academy for healthcare research and innovation.

The academy, led by Ravi P Mahajan, is set to harmonise the efforts of various Apollo entities, including Apollo Health Education and Research Foundation (AHERF), Apollo University, ARI, Apollo Research Centre, Apollo Clinical Innovation Group, and others, to create a cohesive and internationally recognised hub of research excellence.

"This strategic alignment is designed to enhance Apollo's research potential, foster collaboration, and build partnerships with eminent national and international funding and research organisations," Apollo Hospitals Founder & Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

By integrating the expertise of these entities, the academy aims to transition from being "research active" to becoming a global leader in healthcare research and innovation, with a significant impact on healthcare and policy, he added.

The initiative will be led by a steering group.

The initiative will be led by a steering group.

Besides, a programme board, comprising heads of member organisations, will oversee the day-to-day operations, while individual project boards will manage specific initiatives and consortiums, the healthcare major said.