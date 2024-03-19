Apollo Hospitals Gr appoints Madhu Sasidhar as President, CEO of hospital division

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as President & CEO of its hospital division.

Advertisment

In this role, Sasidhar will oversee Apollo's hospital business, the group said in a statement.

Prior to joining Apollo, he held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. He is a practising physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine, it added.

"He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo's next phase of rapid growth," Apollo Hospitals Group Founder Chairman Prathap Chandra Reddy said.

The group said Sasidhar's appointment is part of a planned transition that has been in effect since he joined Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer in October 2023.

As part of this transition, K Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position after a distinguished 27-year career at Apollo, the statement said. PTI RKL SHW