Apollo Hospitals, Hackensack Meridian announce collaboration

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Group has partnered with New Jersey-based health network Hackensack Meridian Health to explore and implement innovative healthcare solutions, the entities said on Friday.

The affiliation will leverage the strengths and resources of both Apollo and Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) to develop and implement joint initiatives focused on enhancing patient care, improving affordability, and promoting community health, the companies said in a joint statement.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing healthcare globally. By combining our respective strengths, we aim to create impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare systems," Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy stated.

Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C Garrett said the strategic affiliation with Apollo represents an exciting opportunity to explore innovative approaches to healthcare delivery and address critical needs within communities.

"By collaborating with Apollo Hospitals Group, a global leader in healthcare, we can leverage their expertise and resources to further our mission of providing high-quality, accessible care," he added.

The partners would look into addressing workforce shortages, oncology collaboration, clinical support among other initiatives. PTI MSS DR