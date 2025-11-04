Apollo Hospitals inks agreement to provide round-the-clock healthcare at Navi Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) operator and Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday signed an agreement to provide comprehensive, round-the-clock healthcare services for both airport employees and passengers.

NMIA, operated by Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), was inaugurated in early October and commercial flight operations are expected to begin in December.

Apollo Hospitals will help set up a 24x7 medical centre at Terminal 1, according to a statement.

The centre will be equipped with emergency medical support and disaster management facilities, it said.

NMIA will also house two fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulances, stationed on-site and ready for immediate response in emergency situations, the statement added. PTI SM RSY