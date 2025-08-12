Apollo Hospitals posts 42 pc jump in profit to Rs 433 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent jump in profit after tax to Rs 433 crore in the June quarter.

The healthcare services provider had reported a PAT of Rs 305 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company release.

Revenues rose 15 per cent to Rs 5,842 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 5,086 crore in Q1 FY25, it said.

Healthcare services revenue rose 11 per cent to Rs 2,935 crore in the first quarter of FY26 against Rs 2,637 crore in Q1 FY25, the statement said.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle revenue rose 19 per cent to Rs 435 crore from Rs 366 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals settled marginally lower by 0.24 per cent at 7,236.60 on the BSE on Tuesday. PTI MSS TRB