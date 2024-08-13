Apollo Hospitals Q1 net profit surges 83 pc at Rs 305 cr

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday posted an 83 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 305 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, aided by robust performance across business verticals.

The healthcare firm reported a profit after tax of Rs 167 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

Its revenue rose to Rs 5,086 crore for the first quarter against Rs 4,418 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

"In the first quarter of FY25, we have seen significant growth and improved the reach of our retail operations," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said in a regulatory filing.

As the company continues its growth journey, it remains dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence, implementing innovative solutions, and improving access to the best healthcare services throughout India and beyond, he added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 1.26 per cent up at Rs 6,586.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL