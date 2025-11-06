Apollo Hospitals Q2 net profit rises 26 pc to Rs 477 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Thursday posted a 26 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 477 crore for the September quarter, aided by strong performance across healthcare services, retail and pharma distribution verticals.

The healthcare major had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 379 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue increased to Rs 6,304 crore in the second quarter against Rs 5,589 crore in the year-ago period.

"I am happy to announce another strong quarter for Apollo Hospitals, with double-digit revenue and profit growth across all three of our core divisions, Healthcare Services, Retail Healthcare & Diagnostics, and Digital & Pharma Distribution, underlining the strength of our diversified healthcare model with integrated delivery," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Chairman Prathap C Reddy said in a statement.

During the quarter, the Competition Commission of India approved the restructuring plan involving Apollo Healthco, Keimed and Apollo Healthtech, allowing the group to move further on the reorganisation exercise to unlock value for our shareholders, he added.

"In the coming quarters, we will continue to deepen our technology partnerships, expand our AI capabilities and drive sustainable improvements through quality-led differentiation," Reddy said.

The consolidated revenue of the healthcare services division (hospitals) increased by 9 per cent to Rs 3,169 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 2,903 crore in the year-ago period, the healthcare firm said.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.37 per cent down at Rs 7,784.20 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL