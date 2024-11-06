Apollo Hospitals Q2 PAT jumps 63 pc to Rs 379 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday reported a 63 per cent growth in its consolidated profit after tax for the second quarter ended September 2024, on the back of higher revenue.

The hospital chain had registered a PAT of Rs 233 crore a year ago.

During the quarter under review, its revenue from operations grew 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,589 crore, according to a company statement.

Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the second quarter increased 30 per cent to Rs 816 crore.

"The first half of FY25 has been an exciting time for us, marked by these major milestones aimed at extending the reach and impact of our healthcare services," said Prathap C Reddy, founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals. PTI RSN BAL BAL