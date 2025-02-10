Apollo Hospitals Q3 net profit rises 52 pc to Rs 372 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 372 crore in the December 2024 quarter, aided by higher sales.

The healthcare major posted a net profit of Rs 245 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,527 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 4,851 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a regulatory filing.

The healthcare provider is on track to add 3,512 beds over 11 locations in a period spanning 3-4 years, beginning FY26, it added.

"The results reflect our growth story that underlines our purpose of healing India and touching more than a billion lives. From Mumbai to Varanasi and Chennai to Gurugram, we are committed to ensuring that quality healthcare is not a privilege but a fundamental right for all," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

The company's strategic partnership with Microsoft is accelerating Al-driven healthcare transformation, including innovation in disease progression and genomics, he added.

By collaborating with the University of Leicester, Apollo is equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with unmatched skills, Reddy said.

The company said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share (180 per cent of face value of Rs 5 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

The board has fixed the record date as February 15, 2025, for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend, it added.

Shares of Apollo Hospitals slipped 0.3 per cent down to Rs 6,766 apiece on the BSE.