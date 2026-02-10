Apollo Hospitals Q3 profit up 35 pc at Rs 502 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday posted a 35 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 502 crore in the December quarter, led by strong performances across three business verticals.

The healthcare provider reported a PAT of Rs 372 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal year.

The revenue increased to Rs 6,477 crore for the third quarter as compared with Rs 5,527 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

"Q3FY26 reflects the fundamental strength and clinical depth of Apollo's integrated care model. Across our network, teams are consistently delivering strong outcomes through disciplined execution in patient safety, quality, and experience," Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Chairman Prathap C Reddy.

Consolidated revenue of the healthcare services division grew 14 per cent to Rs 3,183 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 2,785 crore a year ago.

Apollo Health and Lifestyle also posted 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in the third quarter at Rs 467 crore.

Besides, Apollo HealthCo posted revenue of Rs 2,827 crore in the period under review, a 20 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Shares of Apollo Healthcare on Tuesday ended 0.12 per cent up at Rs 7,220 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS TRB