Apollo Hospitals Q4 net up 54 pc; lines up Rs 8K cr for expansion

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Friday posted a 54 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 390 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, aided by strong sales.

The healthcare provider had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 254 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 fiscal.

Revenue stood at Rs 5,592 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 4,944 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

For FY25, it posted a 61 per cent year-on-year jump in PAT at Rs 1,446 crore as compared with Rs 899 crore in FY24. Revenue rose to Rs 21,794 crore last fiscal as against Rs 19,059 crore in FY24.

The company is committed to growth and to the enhancement of care touchpoints, with new hospitals to be commissioned this year in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi NCR - and several more in varying stages of development, Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

These facilities will be equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, reinforcing group's commitment to delivering world-class care at scale, he added.

"Our over Rs 8,000 crore investment over the next five years will add over 4,300 beds, with the first phase of -2,000 beds already in progress-bringing advanced care closer to communities across India," Reddy said.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share of the face value of Rs 5 each for FY2024-25.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.68 per cent up at Rs 6,878.20 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS MSS MR