Apollo Hospitals unit says it follows all legal, ethical requirements for transplants; refutes allegations of cash for kidney scam

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (IMCL) on Monday asserted that it follows every legal and ethical requirement for transplants, including government guidelines, refuting a report which alleged that it was involved in 'cash for kidney racket'.

The hospital, a part of the Apollo Hospitals group, said each foreign donor is required to provide a certification from their respective foreign governments that the donor and recipient are indeed related before undertaking transplant.

"To be clear, IMCL complies with every legal and ethical requirement for the transplant procedures including all guidelines laid down by the government as well as our own extensive internal processes that exceed compliance requirements," a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson was responding to a query about an international media report which has alleged that the hospital is involved 'cash for kidney racket', with poor people from Myanmar being enticed to sell their organs for profit.

Further, the spokesperson said, "the allegations made in the recent international media against IMCL are absolutely false, ill-informed and misleading. All the facts were shared in detail with the concerned journalist." Elaborating on the hospital's process on kidney transplant, the spokesperson said IMCL requires every donor to provide Form 21 notarised by the appropriate ministry in their country.

"This form is a certification from the foreign government that the donor and recipient are indeed related," the spokesperson said and added that the government-appointed transplant authorisation committee at IMCL reviews documents for each case and interviews the donor and the recipient.

According to the spokesperson, IMCL re-validates the documents with the concerned embassy of the country. The patients and donors undergo several medical tests, including genetic testing.

"These and many more steps far exceed any compliance requirements for a transplant procedure and ensure that donor and recipient are indeed related as per applicable laws. IMCL remains committed to the highest standards of ethics and to delivering on our mission to bring the best healthcare to all," the spokesperson asserted.

Delhi-based Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals is a multi-specialty tertiary acute care hospital with over 710 beds. PTI MSS RKL RAM