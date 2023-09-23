Apollo Micro Systems incorporates subsidiary for defence business

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Saturday said it has incorporated a separate entity to carry out the business in the defence sector.

Advertisment

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others.

In a statement, the company said it has incorporated a subsidiary named Apollo Defence Industries Pvt Ltd (APDIPL) on September 21, 2023.

Promoter Karunakar Reddy has subscribed to 1,400 equity shares of Rs 10 each in APDIPL, the statement said.

It further said that APDIPL shall work on defence platforms through collaborated approach both in domestic and international companies. PTI ABI HVA