Apollo Micro Systems net profit grows to Rs 10 crore in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has reported around 35 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 10 crore in December quarter of the current fiscal, supported by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 6.60 crore during the October-December quarter in the preceding financial year, the company said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

The company's total income rose to Rs 91.84 crore from Rs 82.69 crore year on year.

Its expenses were at Rs 77.46 crore during the quarter as against Rs 71.73 crore in the third quarter of last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others. PTI ABI HVA