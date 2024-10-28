Apollo Micro Systems Q2 PAT grows two-fold to Rs 16 cr

New Delhi: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) has reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to around Rs 16 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, on account of higher income.

It had posted Rs 6.55 crore profit after tax (PAT) in the July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement on Monday.

During the second quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 161.30 crore from Rs 87.40 crore a year ago.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, and aerospace, among others.