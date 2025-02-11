Apollo Micro Systems signs MoU with Munitions India to develop defence systems

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with state-owned Munitions India to jointly develop defence systems in the domestic and international markets.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both entities will identify and pursue opportunities for the design, development, and deployment of advanced defence technologies, Hyderabad-based AMSL said in a regulatory filing.

AMSL has also inked a pact with Troop Comforts for joint manufacturing, marketing, and development of advanced air-defence systems, including anti-drone and anti-aircraft solutions.

This collaboration will help meet the current and future demands of Indian defence forces, paramilitary forces, police organisations, central government organisations, state government organisations, the civil sector, and the export markets.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, aerospace and defence, among others. PTI ABI ABI SHW