Apollo Micro Systems to invest Rs 300 cr to set up facility in Telangana

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Apollo Micro Systems Ltd (AMSL) on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana.

The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing.

AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

"The company proposes to undertake the capital expenditure for the development of the aforesaid site into an integrated facility for the manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing of weapon system platforms such as grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions and other similar products," the filing said.

AMSL offers technology-based solutions in sectors like infrastructure, transportation, aerospace, and defence, among others.